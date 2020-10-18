Pfeiffer, Thomas "Tom"

VERONA - Thomas "Tom" Pfeiffer, age 69, passed away at his home in Verona, Wis., on Oct. 10, 2020. Tom was born on April 9, 1951, in New Jersey, to Leonard and Felicia Pfeiffer. Tom is survived by his children, Clara, Russell, and Julia; his partner, Rose; and six siblings.

A celebration of life will take place in 2021 when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Please visit https://www.forevermissed.com/tom-pfeiffer to provide online condolences and for future celebration details.