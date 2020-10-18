Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas Pfeiffer
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020

Pfeiffer, Thomas "Tom"

VERONA - Thomas "Tom" Pfeiffer, age 69, passed away at his home in Verona, Wis., on Oct. 10, 2020. Tom was born on April 9, 1951, in New Jersey, to Leonard and Felicia Pfeiffer. Tom is survived by his children, Clara, Russell, and Julia; his partner, Rose; and six siblings.

A celebration of life will take place in 2021 when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Please visit https://www.forevermissed.com/tom-pfeiffer to provide online condolences and for future celebration details.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.