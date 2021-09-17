Menu
Thomas Price
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021

Price, Thomas B.

LAKELAND, Fla. - Thomas B. Price, 60, most recently of Lakeland, Fla., passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center surrounded by family.

Tom was born in Madison, Wis., in 1961 to Don and Alice Price, the fourth of five boys. He graduated from Queen of Apostles High School in 1979 and joined the U.S. Army Reserves afterwards. Tom married Christa (Mussey) in 1988 and had a daughter, Hannah, in 1990. He lived in the Madison area until 2016 when his work sent him to help with hurricane cleanup in Florida, where he stayed until his death. Tom always made it home for Christmas to "play" Santa for his three young grandchildren. He could always be found working in the yard or on some type of project, while listening to the Badgers football games on the radio. Tom was always known as the life of any party.

A celebration of life will be held at WARNER PARK PAVILION, 2930 Sherman Ave., Madison, WI 53704, on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. Due to current health and safety guidelines for gatherings indoors, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines.

Tom is survived by Christa and their daughter, Hannah (Lorvin); three grandchildren, Arabella, Thiago, and Mateo; four brothers, Don (Deb) of Madison, Mike (Barb) of Lakeland, Fla., Pat (Mary) of Madison, and Kelly of Cottage Grove; and many other nieces, nephews, and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his sister, Sheila; and parents, Don and Alice Price.



Published by Madison.com on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
WARNER PARK PAVILION
2930 Sherman Ave, Madison, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the Price family. Bert was a good friend in high-school. RIP, Bert.
Renee Santilli
October 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of Tom's passing. I worked with him in Lakeland ABC. Such a nice guy. He will be missed. Thinking about his family.
Nancy Smith
September 20, 2021
To the Price family, My thoughts and prayers for you during the difficult time.
Scot Deering
School
September 18, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Bert´s passing. He was a great and fun friend in high school! He will never be forgotten. Prayers to the entire Price family during this difficult time. I will be traveling at the time of his celebration of life, but my thoughts and prayers are with Bert and his family.
Judi Dwyer Daggett
Friend
September 17, 2021
