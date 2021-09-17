Price, Thomas B.

LAKELAND, Fla. - Thomas B. Price, 60, most recently of Lakeland, Fla., passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center surrounded by family.

Tom was born in Madison, Wis., in 1961 to Don and Alice Price, the fourth of five boys. He graduated from Queen of Apostles High School in 1979 and joined the U.S. Army Reserves afterwards. Tom married Christa (Mussey) in 1988 and had a daughter, Hannah, in 1990. He lived in the Madison area until 2016 when his work sent him to help with hurricane cleanup in Florida, where he stayed until his death. Tom always made it home for Christmas to "play" Santa for his three young grandchildren. He could always be found working in the yard or on some type of project, while listening to the Badgers football games on the radio. Tom was always known as the life of any party.

A celebration of life will be held at WARNER PARK PAVILION, 2930 Sherman Ave., Madison, WI 53704, on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. Due to current health and safety guidelines for gatherings indoors, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines.

Tom is survived by Christa and their daughter, Hannah (Lorvin); three grandchildren, Arabella, Thiago, and Mateo; four brothers, Don (Deb) of Madison, Mike (Barb) of Lakeland, Fla., Pat (Mary) of Madison, and Kelly of Cottage Grove; and many other nieces, nephews, and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his sister, Sheila; and parents, Don and Alice Price.