Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Ross
1976 - 2022
BORN
1976
DIED
2022
ABOUT
La Follette High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Ross, Thomas John

MADISON - Thomas John Ross, age 45, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. He was born on Nov. 2, 1976, in Madison, Wis., the son of Donald Ross and Karen (Harrington) Ross.

Thomas graduated from La Follette High School. He received a diving scholarship to UW-Green Bay, where he graduated from.

Thomas is survived by his parents, Donald and Karen Ross; brother, Charles (Abby) Ross; a brother-in-law, Jon Pearson; nieces, Sarah (Caleb Anderson) Ross, Heather Ross, and Kylie Pearson; nephews, David (Jessica) Ross and Jackson Pearson; a grandnephew, Austin Ross; and a grandniece, Ava Ross.

In addition to his grandparents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ellen J. Pearson and Barbara Ross.

A private graveside service was held at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.