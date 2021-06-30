Stockton, Thomas

MINNESOTA/MADISON - Thomas Stockton, age 78, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Thomas Seth Stockton was born on July 3, 1942, in Tomah, Wis., to Ross and Rhea (Price) Stockton. Tom's early days were spent at his family's Island View Cabins resort on Little St. Germain Lake. The family eventually moved to the Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood of Madison, where he graduated from West High School in 1960. Tom met Anita Meixelsperger while attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1963. In the summer of 1965, he and Anita were married in Plain, Wis., and that same year he also received his bachelor's degree in education from the UW. Tom's passion for public education led to a lifelong career. He started out teaching high school science in Fond du Lac and Muskego, Wis., later moving back to Madison to be a special education teacher at Memorial High School. Tom obtained his master's degree in education from the Department of Counseling and Behavioral Studies at the UW-Madison in 1972. He went on to have a 30-year career with the State of Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, initially traveling the state helping school districts set up special education programs, and later retiring as Section Chief with the Bureau for Exceptional Children & Pupil Services.

In retirement, Tom and Anita loved to travel together - with Florida, England, Italy and France being a few of their favorite adventures. Tom had a love of fishing, boating, reading, following his favorite sports teams (UW Badgers and Green Bay Packers), and attending any and all activities related to his treasures, his five grandchildren.

After residing on the west side of Madison for over 45 years, Tom and Anita moved to Minnesota in 2016 to be closer to their family (mostly their grandchildren).

Tom is survived by his wife of 56 years, Anita; as well as their two children, Aimee Stockton (Allen) Stier of Northfield, Minn., and Christopher (Christina) Stockton of Bloomington, Minn.; grandchildren, Eva and Samuel Stier, and Gabrielle, Holleigh and Noelle Stockton; sister, Mary (Stockton) Madden; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, brothers- and sisters-in-law.

If you knew Tom, you know that his sparkling blue eyes, spirited laugh and gift of storytelling joyfully filled up any room he was in. Tom will always be remembered as the treasured bedrock of his family - loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road in Madison, Wis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's name to Special Olympics or Easter Seals. Private family burial is to be held prior to visitation at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434