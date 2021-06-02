Ullsvik, Thomas Henry

MIDDLETON - Thomas Henry Ullsvik, age 79, died at home in Middleton on Saturday, May 29, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Tom was a special person who always had a twinkle in his eye. He was born in Madison on Dec. 26, 1941, to Henry and lone (Bosser) Ullsvik.

Tom had many wonderful memories of growing up on Madison's east side and working in his family's Scandinavian market, Ullsvik's Food Store. He graduated from East High School in 1960 and from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1965, where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta. At the UW, Tom met the love of his life, Susan Royston, and they were married in 1966. Time magazine recognized their marriage as the first officially sanctioned by both the Lutheran and Catholic churches. Tom joined the ROTC in college and was a lieutenant in the U.S. Army for two years, serving in Vietnam in 1967. He took pride in his military experience, had a lasting interest in military history, and was grateful to return to Vietnam in 2019.

Tom had a lifelong career in banking, in which he found joy through the many relationships he made. In his retirement, Tom worked for 10 years for Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care, a true "calling" he thoroughly enjoyed. Throughout his life, Tom had a strong civic commitment. He served on the Middleton City Council for 10 years, where he was president. He was a longtime member of the Downtown Madison Rotary Club and served as treasurer for the Rotary Investment Club for 20 years. He served on the boards of numerous community organizations including Marc, the United Way, and Torskeklubben. Tom was deeply faithful and a member at Advent Lutheran for 20 years before returning to his childhood church, Bethel Lutheran, in 1993. There he served on the Church Council and the Hope House board and deeply appreciated his church relationships. Tom had a zest for life and a curiosity and desire to explore many things, but his greatest interests were gardening, woodworking and hunting. Tom was proud of his Norwegian heritage, making traditional Norwegian foods and traveling to Norway with his family. He enjoyed traveling - especially with the Bethel Hiking Group - and spending time with family and friends at their cabin on Middle Eau Claire Lake.

Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Sue; his sister, Leahrae Wenning; brother-in-law, Tom Royston (Bev); his three children and their spouses, Erica (Matt Jahnke), Trevor (Jennifer) and Kaisa (Jed Miller); and his grandchildren, Adeline Jahnke, Bryn, Sawyer, and Tryg Ullsvik, and Sulia, Maibritt, and Anders Miller. He is also survived by many dear cousins, nieces and nephews, and his dog, Daisy.

A memorial service will be held at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, with the Rev. Mike Brown presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, and also at the church from 12 noon until the start of the service on Wednesday.

Tom loved his family, and his genuine, caring nature touched so many lives. The family thanks Agrace HospiceCare. Memorials in Tom's name can be made to Bethel Lutheran Church and the UW Carbone Cancer Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761