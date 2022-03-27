Menu
Thomas A. "Tom" Waeffler

Thomas A. "Tom" Waeffler

Nov. 5, 1946 – March 25, 2022

MADISON - Thomas Alfred "Tom" Waeffler, age 75, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022, surrounded by his family at Agrace Hospice Care after a brave battle with cancer.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A burial of Tom's cremated remains will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St. /(608) 835-3515


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 27, 2022.
