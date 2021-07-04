Webb, Thomas "Tom"

LAKE DELTON - Thomas "Tom" Webb, age 75, of Lake Delton, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis.

Visitation and service will be held on Thursday, July 8, at the LAKE DELTON FIRE DEPARTMENT, 45 Miller Drive, Lake Delton, WI 53940. Family will receive guests from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with a service at 2:30 p.m. at the same location.

Tom is survived by his wife, Gail (nee Horras); sons, John (JoEllen) Webb and Jeff (Deborah) Webb; sisters, Marge (Jim) Blaha, Jacalyn (Douglas) Mathison, Beverly "Billie" (Ian) Buckeridge, and Brenda (Steve) Ramin; half-siblings, Janice Holmberg and John (Dawn) Webb: grandchildren, Sydney and Jacob Webb; and his chocolate lab, Stanley Hudson. He is preceded in death by his parents; and first wife, Paula (nee Jacobs).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made to the family to be applied to a high school scholarship established in Tom's memory at the Bank of Wisconsin Dells (Lake Delton branch). Memorials of remembrance may also be directed to LIFE 102.5, Madison, Wis. (5606 Medical Circle, Madison, WI 53719-1232), or Bethany Lutheran Church.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

