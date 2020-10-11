Menu
Thomas Young

Young, Thomas G.

MIDDLETON - Thomas G. Young, age 79, passed away peacefully at his home, in Middleton, Wis., on the morning of Sept. 30, 2020.

Tom was born on Dec. 18, 1940, in Baraboo, Wis. He was the son of the late Gerald and Evelyn (Mielke) Young. Tom adored the South-Central Wisconsin Region. He had fond memories of Stones Pocket School and Prairie Du Sac High School, as well as UW-Madison, where he received a B.S. in Sociology. Tom attended grad school at UC-Berkeley in California. Tom married Lynne Purdy in San Francisco. It wasn't long before Wisconsin lured Tom and Lynne home. In Madison, Tom worked as a trade buyer for several local bookstores. Tom was a long-time juvenile court worker, including 10 years as the Detention librarian. Tom's true passion was writing. He published three fantasy novels, including "Eternal River," "Island of the Innocent," and "Scathe." Tom also loved all Wisconsin sports, and he revered the natural world. During the second half of his life, Tom was active in his local Christian Science Church. In his later years, he connected with hundreds of people on Facebook, where he shared his interests, including beautiful bird photography. Tom's earthly spiritual homes were the Memorial Union Terrace, Devil's Lake, and the Baraboo Bluffs.

On Oct. 5, 2020, Tom was laid to rest in the countryside that he loved, following a private family service. He is survived by his wife, Lynne; brother, Jerry; children, Andy and Becca; and nieces, Debra and Sue Ann. Tom has now returned to his heavenly spiritual home, to dwell in the House of the Lord forever.

hooversonfuneralhomes.com


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 11, 2020.
