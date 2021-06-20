Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Timothy Fass
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Fitchburg
2950 Chapel Valley Rd
Fitchburg, WI

Fass, Timothy Robert

MADISON - Timothy Robert Fass, age 58, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at University Hospital. He was born on April 13, 1963, in Madison, Wis., the son of Joseph Fass and Isabelle (Thompson) Fass.

Timothy graduated from Madison Edgewood High School. He worked as a produce manager for HyVee. In his free time, he enjoyed sports, music, auto racing, reading, traveling and trivia.

Timothy is survived by his sisters, Nancy (Tom) Willauer and Susan (Chuck) Nelson; brothers, Tom (Phyllis) Fass and John (Irene) Fass; several nieces and nephews; and his cat, Buddy. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Jim Fass.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Memorials may be made to Madison Edgewood High School.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Fitchburg
2950 Chapel Valley Rd, Fitchburg, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Fitchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Fitchburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.