Fass, Timothy Robert

MADISON - Timothy Robert Fass, age 58, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at University Hospital. He was born on April 13, 1963, in Madison, Wis., the son of Joseph Fass and Isabelle (Thompson) Fass.

Timothy graduated from Madison Edgewood High School. He worked as a produce manager for HyVee. In his free time, he enjoyed sports, music, auto racing, reading, traveling and trivia.

Timothy is survived by his sisters, Nancy (Tom) Willauer and Susan (Chuck) Nelson; brothers, Tom (Phyllis) Fass and John (Irene) Fass; several nieces and nephews; and his cat, Buddy. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Jim Fass.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Memorials may be made to Madison Edgewood High School.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002