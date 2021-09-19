Menu
Timothy Lechmaier
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Marquette University High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Lechmaier, Timothy E.

MIDDLETON – It is with profound sorrow that we share with you the passing of Dr. Timothy E. Lechmaier on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Our husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, colleague and friend fought his illness with strength, courage, and insight, all while making arrangements for his grieving family.

Tim was born in Milwaukee to Myrtle and Tom Ripple in April of 1950. After losing his father at age 3, he and his sisters, Cathy and Patti, were adopted by their new father, Oliver Lechmaier. Tim grew up in the Milwaukee area and began his Catholic education at St. Francis Borgia in Cedarburg and graduated from Marquette University High School in Milwaukee. He graduated from Boston College and the Medical College of Wisconsin, and completed his General Internal Medicine residency at the University of Iowa in 1980. He joined the Dean Clinic in Madison, practicing at the Fish Hatchery clinic and later the West Madison clinic until his retirement in 2014.

Tim lived a life of service, performing many leadership roles while practicing and caring for all his special patients, many of whom were friends and colleagues. He valued his nurses and staff, all of whom remained good friends. He was a Clinical Adjunct Professor of Medicine at the University of Wisconsin, Assistant Medical Director of Dean Health Plan, Co-Director of Quality Improvement at Dean Medical Center and Chairman (Co-Chair) of Pharmacy and Therapeutics, Committee Boards of Directors at Dean Health Plan, Dean Health Systems and BSP Free Clinic. As a result of these roles and his experience as a patient, Dr. Lechmaier developed a special appreciation for nursing and support staff.

Tim and Gillian made efficient use of his seven full years in retirement. They traveled to western Europe, Africa, China, New Zealand, Italy, Patagonia, Egypt, Costa Rica, and many destinations throughout the U.S. His favorite destination was fishing in the Northwoods with longtime friend and fishing partner, Andy Kosseff.

Tim was preceded in death by his mother and both fathers; in-laws, Roma and Alton Price (Monona); and brother-in-law, Mike O'Brien. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Gillian; his children, Kimberly (Jim) Soat, Matthew (Lauren) Lechmaier and Rebecca (Nate) Wortinger; his grandchildren, Isla, Harper, Elsie and Ava Soat and Oliver and Hazel Lechmaier; sisters, Cathy (Brent) Kooistra and Patti Lechmaier (Ken Wodtke); nieces and nephews, Geoff (Liz) Wodtke, Kathryn Wodtke, Caitlin O'Brien, Erin (Mev) Samarasinghe and Michael (Julia) O'Brien; and many wonderful friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE PARISH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept 24, 2021. Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of us all, there will be no visitation. Masks will be required at the funeral service. Private family burial will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Tim's favorite charities in his name: Madison Area Food Pantry Gardens (PO Box 5116, Madison, WI 53705), Catholic Multicultural Center (CMC) of Madison (c/o Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, WI 53711-1544), Catholic Charities (2050 Ballenger Ave., Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314, [email protected]) or St. Mary's Foundation, Inc. (700 South Park St., Madison, WI 53715). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Tim, you will be missed. – Your loving family

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE PARISH
401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, WI
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
12 Entries
BC Marauders (Tim's intra-mural teammates/friends from dorm and apartments' teams and parties) are just learning today 19 FEB '22 of Tim's passing. Tim was a great college buddy and pre-med classmate for me and our MVP. We have exchanged Xmas letters for decades. Because of Tim, I learned at the Milwaukee Miller brewery '73 that draught beer is made when opening windows on windy days. Please accept my condolences and I now plan to attend our 50th BC reunion, 3-5 June 2020, per Tim's last comments to me.
Dan Jasinski
School
February 19, 2022
I knew Tim only a short time. We played basketball on an intramural team at BC. Tim was an excellent player but a finer student and all around good guy. Upon hearing of his passing I reacted more emotionally than anticipated. RIP and condolences to his friends and family.
Bill Ingellis
School
February 19, 2022
I got to know Tim through his countless hours of administrative work back when it was still the Dean Clinic. Tim always had the big picture in mind, for him the big picture was how to deliver the best possible care for all of our patients. Tim's work was tremendously admired, when he spoke people listened. He had an impressively positive influence on the whole system. It was an honor to know him.
Jeff Stitgen
Work
September 22, 2021
Gillian - My heart aches and goes out to you at this time of sorrow. It doesn´t make it any easier, but the memory of Tim will be in the hearts and souls of more people than you can imagine. After reading his obituary, you are a very lucky lady to have spent so many years and much precious time with him. You and your familyare in my thoughts and prayers. Sending big hugs.
Jill (Davison) Arps
September 20, 2021
To best primary. Phil Statz
September 20, 2021
I was fortunate to be able to know Tim and travel with him to Ghana for a medical brigade a number of years ago. He was a funny, brilliant, caring doctor and friend. He meant so much to so many. He will be greatly missed.
Phil Bain
September 19, 2021
So very sorry to hear the news. I was a year ahead of Tim at MUHS, BC and MCW. A great guy....I know he will be missed by many.
Russell S Gonnering
Friend
September 19, 2021
I am so saddened to hear this. He was my Dr., for about 20 years. The best I have ever had. I'd like to think we were friends. I've missed him, since he left Dean. My sincerest condolences to the family. Praying for you. I'm so sad.
Gerri Crawford
Work
September 19, 2021
Our deepest condolences to Tim´s family. I met Tim while Kim & her family lived in Portland, Kim always shared how much she admired her father & talked about his dedication to his family & his medical practice within his community. His legacy and service to others will continue & grow among those he leaves behind. He will be greatly missed, remembered and forever in the hearts of those who knew him.
Michele Dacchille
Friend
September 19, 2021
Dear Gillian and family, what a great loss to you, as well as to the community. Tim was such a wonderful physician and diagnostician. I will forever be grateful for the proactive and understanding care he provided to my husband. He took over his care after a missed diagnosis that could have ended badly. Tim was just the right person to do that. I always felt confident in his care. Personally, as our professional lives intersected with the personal ones, I appreciated his pragmatism, and take charge approach to whatever came his way. And, his forthright honesty was (almost) always appreciated! Our deepest sympathies to all of you. I know you have lost the cornerstone of your family and the guy who was always there for you. My heart goes out to you. As you have said - he will be greatly missed. Julie Pofahl
Julie (Fox) Pofahl
September 19, 2021
Gillian and family, we are so very sorry for your loss. Tim was a wonderful person and Dr. He cared so deeply for all of his patients and we were the very lucky ones to enjoy his care and friendship. May God wrap his arms around all of you as he welcomes His newest angel!
David and Eileen Conklin
Friend
September 19, 2021
So sorry to hear of Tim's passing. He was a wonderful doctor and friend. My husband, Joe, and I met him many years ago as he was a patient who was helped greatly by Tim. He has a wonderful family and many others who will miss him.
Judi Cliffton
Friend
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results