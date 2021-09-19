Lechmaier, Timothy E.

MIDDLETON – It is with profound sorrow that we share with you the passing of Dr. Timothy E. Lechmaier on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Our husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, colleague and friend fought his illness with strength, courage, and insight, all while making arrangements for his grieving family.

Tim was born in Milwaukee to Myrtle and Tom Ripple in April of 1950. After losing his father at age 3, he and his sisters, Cathy and Patti, were adopted by their new father, Oliver Lechmaier. Tim grew up in the Milwaukee area and began his Catholic education at St. Francis Borgia in Cedarburg and graduated from Marquette University High School in Milwaukee. He graduated from Boston College and the Medical College of Wisconsin, and completed his General Internal Medicine residency at the University of Iowa in 1980. He joined the Dean Clinic in Madison, practicing at the Fish Hatchery clinic and later the West Madison clinic until his retirement in 2014.

Tim lived a life of service, performing many leadership roles while practicing and caring for all his special patients, many of whom were friends and colleagues. He valued his nurses and staff, all of whom remained good friends. He was a Clinical Adjunct Professor of Medicine at the University of Wisconsin, Assistant Medical Director of Dean Health Plan, Co-Director of Quality Improvement at Dean Medical Center and Chairman (Co-Chair) of Pharmacy and Therapeutics, Committee Boards of Directors at Dean Health Plan, Dean Health Systems and BSP Free Clinic. As a result of these roles and his experience as a patient, Dr. Lechmaier developed a special appreciation for nursing and support staff.

Tim and Gillian made efficient use of his seven full years in retirement. They traveled to western Europe, Africa, China, New Zealand, Italy, Patagonia, Egypt, Costa Rica, and many destinations throughout the U.S. His favorite destination was fishing in the Northwoods with longtime friend and fishing partner, Andy Kosseff.

Tim was preceded in death by his mother and both fathers; in-laws, Roma and Alton Price (Monona); and brother-in-law, Mike O'Brien. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Gillian; his children, Kimberly (Jim) Soat, Matthew (Lauren) Lechmaier and Rebecca (Nate) Wortinger; his grandchildren, Isla, Harper, Elsie and Ava Soat and Oliver and Hazel Lechmaier; sisters, Cathy (Brent) Kooistra and Patti Lechmaier (Ken Wodtke); nieces and nephews, Geoff (Liz) Wodtke, Kathryn Wodtke, Caitlin O'Brien, Erin (Mev) Samarasinghe and Michael (Julia) O'Brien; and many wonderful friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE PARISH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept 24, 2021. Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of us all, there will be no visitation. Masks will be required at the funeral service. Private family burial will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Tim's favorite charities in his name: Madison Area Food Pantry Gardens (PO Box 5116, Madison, WI 53705), Catholic Multicultural Center (CMC) of Madison (c/o Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, WI 53711-1544), Catholic Charities (2050 Ballenger Ave., Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314, [email protected]) or St. Mary's Foundation, Inc. (700 South Park St., Madison, WI 53715). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Tim, you will be missed. – Your loving family

