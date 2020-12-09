Marquis, Timothy Daniel

MADISON – On Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, Timothy Daniel Marquis, loving family man and great friend, joined his mother and father in heaven. He was 75 years young.

Tim was born Nov. 24, 1945, in Racine, to Lenor Gaffney of Wisconsin and William Marquis of Kentucky. He went into the U.S. Army following high school and was honorably discharged in 1970 after serving in Korea during the Vietnam War. Tim became a research analyst for the State of Wisconsin and retired in 2002 with more than 32 years as a public servant.

Tim's biggest pride and joy were his children and grandchildren, whom he lovingly called "frog face" or "lizard lips" on a regular basis. He cheered on the Packers, loved all things frog, camping, fishing, time out on the lake, and cherished time spent with his high school and lifelong friends, including the "Madison Central Guys."

Tim was proud of his Irish roots, which he explored further in Boston and Ireland with his children. The Irish Gaelic phrase Céad Míle Fáilte (a hundred thousand welcomes) hung over his door, and Tim truly had a spirit that embraced and welcomed everyone. While known for his wit, Tim was also celebrated for his heart of gold. He was supportive, encouraging, eager to lend an ear to anyone, and made an impression on all he met.

He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Dan); son, Sean (Holly); good friend and second wife, Betty Volquardsen; two grandsons, Riley and Chayton; his brother, Bill (Mary); and five nieces and nephews. He will be forever missed, and his sense of humor and our memories will provide comfort in the days to come.

A public drive through visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 1 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. A private service will follow, with the Rev. Sandra Schieble presiding. Friends and family who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Tim's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Burial will take place at Fort Howard Memorial Park, Green Bay, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

