O'Brien, Timothy P. "Tim"

EDGERTON - Timothy P. "Tim" O'Brien, age 66, of Edgerton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Waterford Place. He was born on April 10, 1954, in St. Francis, Wis., the son of Thomas O'Brien and Julia (Lendl) O'Brien. Timothy graduated from Pio Nono High School and went on to get a B.A. in Accounting from UW-Whitewater. He married Lynn Wellman O'Brien on June 4, 1983, in Harvard, Ill.

Tim worked as a CPA / auditor for the State of Wisconsin Public Service Commission, and also worked for the Wisconsin State Lottery. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 531 in Madison. While with the KC 531, he was in the bowling league and won First Place in the state tournament. He served as treasurer of the golf league and was council cook for many years. Tim was active in PTA and was a soccer organizer and coach for the city of Edgerton. He was also a Boy Scout Troop co-leader and went on many trips, including Apostle Island kayaking. He was a volunteer at Irish Fest for many years. Tim enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping with family and friends.

Tim is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lynn; two daughters, Megan O'Brien and Colleen O'Brien; son, Kevin O'Brien; three sisters, Maureen O'Brien, Peggy (Stan) Wiliszewski and Sally Rosenthal; two nieces, Tammy (Paul) Hernon and Shelley (Mike) Brempell; two nephews, Brian Wachowiak and Colin (Dionne) Wachowiak; and many other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Madison. A Celebration of Tim's Life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to the staff at both Agrace HospiceCare and the Waterford for their care and support, and to all of his doctors, especially Dr. Ryan Porter, Dr. H. Steven Block and Dr. Kelly McDonnell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tim's name to the family, who will forward them to the Edgerton Youth Soccer Association and the Knights of Columbus Council No. 531 charity fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

