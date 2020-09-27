Shultz, Timothy David

MIDDLETON - Timothy David Shultz passed away on Sept. 13, 2020, at Anthology of Meridian Hills in Indianapolis, Ind.

Timothy was born on Sept. 5, 1938, in Lancaster, Pa., to Charles and Dorothy Shultz. He graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1956. He graduated Franklin & Marshall College in 1960 with an A.B. in Psychology. He then went on to Washington University in St. Louis, Mo., and earned a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology in 1966.

Timothy married Deusa Menezes in 1958 and had three sons, Gregory, Daniel and Gerald. Timothy and Deusa divorced in 1979. He married Beverly Bliss in 1983. Their combined family numbered six sons.

Timothy and Beverly both practiced psychology privately. Together, they established the Psychology Center in 1989 and grew it into one of the largest private therapy groups in the Madison area. Timothy retired from his practice in 2004.

In addition to his work and family, Timothy had a lifelong passion for photography. In the first part of his retirement he delved head first into nature photograph, not only taking pictures, but mastering the craft of digital photo production. Timothy displayed some his photography in local venues and even won a first place award for his landscape photograph of the Pheasant Branch Conservancy titled "A Magic Dawn."

Timothy is proceeded in death by his wife, Beverly Bliss Shultz. He is survived by his sons, Greg Shultz (Robin), Daniel Shultz, Gerald Shultz; his step-sons, Michael Bliss (Gina), Allen Bliss (Kathleen), and Jordan Bliss; nine grandchildren, Catie, Rachel, Michael, Mia, Christian, Elliot, Charles, Taylor and Heather; his brother, Charles Shultz; and his former wife, Deusa Shultz.

A memorial service will held at a later date.

Donations in Timothy's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2820 Walton Commons Ln #132, Madison, WI 53718, www.alz.org/wi.