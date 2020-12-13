Menu
Timothy Smith
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest Windsor Chapel - De Forest
6924 Lake Road
DeForest, WI

Smith, Timothy

DEFOREST – Timothy Smith, age 67, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, unexpectedly. He was born on Oct. 12, 1953, in Waukesha, the son of Lonnie and Leone Smith.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Suzanne Smith; son, Andrew (Anna) Smith; daughters, Jessica (Aaron) Pilger, Brooke (Jack) Smith, and Stacy (Ricky) Murray; five grandchildren, Karissa, Jovie, Jase, Eleanor and Michael; and brother, Thomas (Linda) Smith.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Leone.

www.ryanfuneralservice.com

My deepest sympathy and condolences to you and your entire family. I worked with Tim, he was a wonderful man, he could always get me to laugh (he is truly missed).
Kay Anderson
December 16, 2020
