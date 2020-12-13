Smith, Timothy

DEFOREST – Timothy Smith, age 67, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, unexpectedly. He was born on Oct. 12, 1953, in Waukesha, the son of Lonnie and Leone Smith.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Suzanne Smith; son, Andrew (Anna) Smith; daughters, Jessica (Aaron) Pilger, Brooke (Jack) Smith, and Stacy (Ricky) Murray; five grandchildren, Karissa, Jovie, Jase, Eleanor and Michael; and brother, Thomas (Linda) Smith.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Leone.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

(608) 846-4250