Snee, Timothy Patrick

OSHKOSH - Timothy Patrick Snee, 45, died at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center, Oshkosh, Wis., from very serious side effects of the coronavirus. He was not vaccinated.

Tim was born in Tampa, Fla., on June 20, 1976. He moved to Sun Prairie with his family in 1980, where he lived and attended schools. When he was in grade school, he had a part in "The Nutcracker" for seven seasons. In high school Tim played football and baseball with a couple of championship teams. Also during high school, Tim lived in Ojo de Agua, Mexico, with a family for a year, attending school and becoming bilingual.

Upon graduation from Sun Prairie High School in 1995, Tim attended UW-M. He was employed for several years at Swiss Colony, Walgreens Distribution Center, and recently at UW-Oshkosh.

Tim is survived by his mother, Loretta Farmer Snee, Madison; and his fiancée, Polly Bartelt, Oshkosh.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ed Snee; his cousin, Kristi Farmer Leahy; his uncle, Tom Farmer; grandmother, Rosella Scheuerell Farmer; and his aunt, Robin Farmer.

Tim was cremated. A private family gathering may be held at a later date.

We hope that everyone reading this is or will become vaccinated and receive every booster that is offered as a protection to any variant of the coronavirus.

In lieu of any offering to the family, please make donations to Aurora Medical Center at 855 N. Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh, in Tim Snee's name.