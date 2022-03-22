Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Timothy Straub

Timothy Straub

Aug. 11, 1951 - Mar. 13, 2022

TUCSON, AZ - Timothy Straub, age 70, unexpectedly passed away on March 13, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. Tim lived in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin and is survived by his wife, Tamara, and son, Steven.

Tim grew up in a large family (Bob, Jim, Tom, Dick, Dave, and Mary) in Sauk City, Wisconsin. Tim spent his working years in credit unions, enjoying the strong philosophy of community which was present throughout Tim's life.

Tim enjoyed travel with his family, traveling to all 50 states and beyond. He also enjoyed the history of the Civil war, visiting battlefields as vacations. During retirement, he found joy in biking with his granddaughter, Sierra and fishing with his grandson, Carter.

Tim retired in 2015 to Tucson because of the community there and, perhaps more importantly, he was three minutes from a golf course. While playing was enjoyable, it was the friends and relationships made through golf that he loved the most.

Tim lived his life full of gratitude. He felt joy in his life being with his family, his friends, and serving his community. He will be dearly missed.


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
What a shock to hear about Tim recently. He was a great person and boss. We will all miss him. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and Steve and Sharon and both grandkids. Best wishes to the whole Straub family.
[email protected] and John Berryman
Work
March 22, 2022
Dear Tamara, Steven, and family, Our hearts are breaking. Tim was simply the best. With gratitude for him and you, and with deepest sympathy and affection, our hearts go out to you. We will hold you all close in our hearts. Until we meet Tim again. Lovingly, Dorothy & Dennis
Dorothy & Dennis Imwold
March 22, 2022
Beautiful man that shined with caring and happiness... RIP
Bethel Edens
Friend
March 22, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results