Timothy Straub

Aug. 11, 1951 - Mar. 13, 2022

TUCSON, AZ - Timothy Straub, age 70, unexpectedly passed away on March 13, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. Tim lived in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin and is survived by his wife, Tamara, and son, Steven.

Tim grew up in a large family (Bob, Jim, Tom, Dick, Dave, and Mary) in Sauk City, Wisconsin. Tim spent his working years in credit unions, enjoying the strong philosophy of community which was present throughout Tim's life.

Tim enjoyed travel with his family, traveling to all 50 states and beyond. He also enjoyed the history of the Civil war, visiting battlefields as vacations. During retirement, he found joy in biking with his granddaughter, Sierra and fishing with his grandson, Carter.

Tim retired in 2015 to Tucson because of the community there and, perhaps more importantly, he was three minutes from a golf course. While playing was enjoyable, it was the friends and relationships made through golf that he loved the most.

Tim lived his life full of gratitude. He felt joy in his life being with his family, his friends, and serving his community. He will be dearly missed.