Studer, Timothy Robert

MIDDLETON/ORO VALLEY, Ariz. - Timothy Studer died unexpectedly of a heart attack in Oro Valley, Ariz., on Jan. 14, 2021. Tim moved to Oro Valley after a 30-year career as Finance Director with the City of Middleton.

Born Nov. 19, 1950, in Minneapolis, Tim was the fifth of six children of Edward and Katherine Studer. Tim will be remembered for his friendliness, smile and inimitable laugh, generosity, cooking family Thanksgiving and being a welcoming host in his Arizona home, his adoration for his grandchildren and his appetite, especially for cookies! He was an avid golfer, gardened and grew roses wherever he lived, studied and played guitar, and was rarely without a dog. Tim regularly walked with those companions on the trails and sidewalks of Middleton, and later in Oro Valley. He volunteered in Tucson as a docent at the Tohono Chul Botanical Gardens and as a tax preparer for United Way.

Tim's love for his family and friends will endure. He is survived by sisters, Mary Ellen Thorne (San Diego) and Patricia Ford (Vail, Ariz.); daughters, Megan Studer (Flagstaff, Ariz.) and Laura King (Sparks, Nev.); and grandchildren, Jaiden and Layla King, Owen and Bennett Worthington, Sage and Marvel Forest. Also surviving are special friends, Lee and Annie Fischl, and Kathi Sell; ex-spouse, Betta Owens; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of Tim's life will be held at later date. His family invites donations in honor of Tim Studer be sent to The First Tee of South Central Wisconsin, 5501 Schroeder Road #100, Madison, WI 53711. Those donations will support teaching life skills to underserved Madison area youth through the game of golf.