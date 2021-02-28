Menu
Timothy Studer
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021

Studer, Timothy Robert

MIDDLETON/ORO VALLEY, Ariz. - Timothy Studer died unexpectedly of a heart attack in Oro Valley, Ariz., on Jan. 14, 2021. Tim moved to Oro Valley after a 30-year career as Finance Director with the City of Middleton.

Born Nov. 19, 1950, in Minneapolis, Tim was the fifth of six children of Edward and Katherine Studer. Tim will be remembered for his friendliness, smile and inimitable laugh, generosity, cooking family Thanksgiving and being a welcoming host in his Arizona home, his adoration for his grandchildren and his appetite, especially for cookies! He was an avid golfer, gardened and grew roses wherever he lived, studied and played guitar, and was rarely without a dog. Tim regularly walked with those companions on the trails and sidewalks of Middleton, and later in Oro Valley. He volunteered in Tucson as a docent at the Tohono Chul Botanical Gardens and as a tax preparer for United Way.

Tim's love for his family and friends will endure. He is survived by sisters, Mary Ellen Thorne (San Diego) and Patricia Ford (Vail, Ariz.); daughters, Megan Studer (Flagstaff, Ariz.) and Laura King (Sparks, Nev.); and grandchildren, Jaiden and Layla King, Owen and Bennett Worthington, Sage and Marvel Forest. Also surviving are special friends, Lee and Annie Fischl, and Kathi Sell; ex-spouse, Betta Owens; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of Tim's life will be held at later date. His family invites donations in honor of Tim Studer be sent to The First Tee of South Central Wisconsin, 5501 Schroeder Road #100, Madison, WI 53711. Those donations will support teaching life skills to underserved Madison area youth through the game of golf.


Published by Madison.com on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I worked with Tim at City Hall during the dinosaur era.....we often. We're often were the only two working late on Friday nights.....and he loved to share his jokes! We had a nickname we referred to each other with "you potlicker" and I will miss that rally cry my friend Tim! And he especially enjoyed banking all those grant checks! Warmest regards for tim' family and loved ones
Penni klein
March 4, 2021
I worked with Tim for many years at the City of Middleton. He would make a mean pizza casserole for our potlucks, that was so good. We will miss his laugh and treasure the memories. Deepest condolences. Lorie Burns
Lorie Burns
March 1, 2021
My deepest condolences to your family. May you rest in peace my friend! I will miss you Timmmmmmy.
Ken Klinzing
February 28, 2021
