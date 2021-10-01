Menu
Toby Goecks
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
520 East St
Baraboo, WI

Goecks, Toby E.

WAUPACA – Toby E. Goecks, age 77, of Waupaca, formerly of Baraboo, passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. Toby was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on May 31, 1944, the son of Ernest and Beatrice (Beduhn) Goecks.

He was a graduate of Gratiot High School and enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corps in 1962. He served his country during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1966 and received a purple heart for his brave service.

Toby is survived by his wife, Corrine; five children, Tina (Kenn) Rockwell, Toby (Sarah) Goecks, Lee Ann (Bill) Bloomer, Janene (fiancé, Scott Bastar) Clark, and Brandie Beich; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Karyn Staicar and Faye Gordon; brother, William (Shelly) Goecks; and several nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Toby was preceded in death by a son, Darin J. Beich.

Memorial services will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, at the LIVING HOPE CHURCH, S3963 County Highway BD, Baraboo, with Pastor Dave Bauman officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery in Merrimac at a later date.

Baldwin Funeral Services

520 East St., Baraboo, WI 53913

(608) 356-4656



Published by Madison.com on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
LIVING HOPE CHURCH
S3963 County Highway BD, Baraboo, WI
Oct
7
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
LIVING HOPE CHURCH
S3963 County Highway BD, Baraboo, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Corrine and Brandie, my heart aches for you and I wish you strength as you maneuver through this tough time. Hugs.
Ellen Bauer
Other
October 7, 2021
I will forever remember Uncle Toby´s huge laugh and how he used to hit the golf ball further than anyone, straight into the woods. I will miss him for sure. Condolences to the entire family.
Mark Staicar
October 2, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. We knew Toby through our work at Swiss Colony and have fond memories of him.
Les and Esther Stephens
Work
October 2, 2021
Thoughts and prayers are with all of you. I worked with Toby some at monroe swiss colony and Toby was my manager for awhile at madison Swiss colony. Always remember the good times and memories you had with Toby Prayers Curt
Curt wendlandt
October 1, 2021
Sending our love from North Carolina, and may your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Jodi Candler and Family
Family
October 1, 2021
