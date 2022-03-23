Toby (Ruth), Sigle Saldivar

July 31, 1959 - March 18, 2022

STOUGHTON - Toby (Ruth), Sigle Saldivar of Stoughton, WI, age 62, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI after a brief illness. At the time of her death, Toby was surrounded and comforted by family and close friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 12:00-3:00 p.m. at the VFW, Post 7591, located at 301 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials/donations will be accepted at the Celebration of Life.