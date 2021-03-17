Galloway, Todd M.

BROOKLYN - Todd M. Galloway, age 65, of Brooklyn, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with heart disease. He was born on July 13, 1955, in Indianapolis, Ind., to Edwin and Mary (Zillmer) Galloway.

After being lovingly raised by his grandparents, Ernest and Elizabeth Zillmer, in Janesville, Wis. Todd graduated from Janesville Parker High School in 1974.

Todd met his forever sweetheart, Darlene Nelson, in the spring of 1994, and they married a year later. Todd had a long and fulfilling career of 40 years. He worked as a supervisor in thermoforming and design where he earned several awards for his thermoform designs. He later worked in machining and fabrication, as well as property maintenance, before his declining health caused him to retire.

Todd was an avid sportsman and loved hunting, fishing, gardening and visiting with his friends. He loved the Packers and Badgers football and the Brewers. He cherished the time he spent with his family. He will be remembered for being the funniest and most amazing Grampa. He was the salt of the earth, and his memory will always be cherished in the hearts of his family and friends.

Todd is survived by his wife, Darlene; daughter, Christy Fingerson; sons, Greg Galloway and Trent (Snjezana) Fingerson; seven grandchildren; brother, Rick Galloway; and two sisters, Jan Marietta and Claudine Galloway. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and two brothers, Edwin Galloway and Gary Galloway.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only 80 people are allowed into the funeral home at one time. Social distancing and face masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Please share your memories at www.gundersonfh.com.

