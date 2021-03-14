Menu
Tony Forler

Forler, Tony E.

LODI/MADISON - Tony Forler, age 51, passed away March 7, 2021. Tony was happiest playing or watching sports or on a roof working. He had a generous heart, wanting only happiness for family and friends.

Tony is survived by his mother, Ellie (Ole) Olson; father, Bob Forler; brothers, Troy (Jess) Forler and Dan Forler; sisters, Tera (Jon) Driver and Jamie (Josh) Piersall; aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also survived by BFF Lisa; many friends; and loving partner, April.

Tony was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents, aunts, uncles, and a great-niece.

Even though you're no longer here, in my heart you'll always be near – Love Mom.

As no services are planned at this time, please reflect upon Tony's life with your personal memories until we can safely gather to celebrate his life together.


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It's hard to believe a year has passed so quickly. I pray that Tony is at peace. Hugs to you and your family.
Jo Ann Elliott
March 8, 2022
Ellen, my deepest sympathies to you and your family.
Laura Stokstad
March 17, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Tony. We only know him for a short time. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family and loved ones.
Trish and Brian Gasser
March 15, 2021
Our deepest condolences to all his family and friends. Tony was such a good, kind man with a heart that felt so much. I hope he comes to visit in your dreams. He will be forever loved and missed. You have a strong, silly, gorgeous and slightly klutzy Angel now
Joyce, Cassidy & Ryan
March 15, 2021
So sorry don't even know what to say my thoughts are with you
Phil Rehbein
March 15, 2021
Sincere condolences to all of the family.
Jo Ann and Chuck Elliott
March 15, 2021
I am so sorry for this loss. Its been a tough week. We will always celebrate and honor Tony in many ways. Troy has already begun. Hugs kisses and love, Jess and the girls
Jessica Alt
March 15, 2021
