Forler, Tony E.

LODI/MADISON - Tony Forler, age 51, passed away March 7, 2021. Tony was happiest playing or watching sports or on a roof working. He had a generous heart, wanting only happiness for family and friends.

Tony is survived by his mother, Ellie (Ole) Olson; father, Bob Forler; brothers, Troy (Jess) Forler and Dan Forler; sisters, Tera (Jon) Driver and Jamie (Josh) Piersall; aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also survived by BFF Lisa; many friends; and loving partner, April.

Tony was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents, aunts, uncles, and a great-niece.

Even though you're no longer here, in my heart you'll always be near – Love Mom.

As no services are planned at this time, please reflect upon Tony's life with your personal memories until we can safely gather to celebrate his life together.