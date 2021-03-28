Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Trent Prisk
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services - Madison
4058 Lien Rd.
Madison, WI

Prisk, Trent William

MADISON – Trent William Prisk, age 53, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Trent was born in Madison on April 18, 1967, the son of James and Dorothy (Maslakow) Prisk.

Trent is survived by his mother, Dorothy (Richard) Mattie; and a niece, Saige. He was preceded in death by his father, James Prisk; brother, Brannon Prisk; and infant nephew, Miles.

Due to the current health concerns, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Trent's name can be made to a charity of one's choice.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608) 442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I´m so very sorry to hear of this tragic news my thoughts and prayers are with you
William Randt
March 30, 2021
Dorothy and family, I was so sorry to learn if the passing of your son. My thoughts and prayers go out to you all.
Liz Swingen
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results