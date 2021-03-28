Prisk, Trent William

MADISON – Trent William Prisk, age 53, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Trent was born in Madison on April 18, 1967, the son of James and Dorothy (Maslakow) Prisk.

Trent is survived by his mother, Dorothy (Richard) Mattie; and a niece, Saige. He was preceded in death by his father, James Prisk; brother, Brannon Prisk; and infant nephew, Miles.

Due to the current health concerns, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Trent's name can be made to a charity of one's choice.

