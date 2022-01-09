Graber, Tura Hoel

MCFARLAND/STOUGHTON - Tura Hoel Graber passed away Dec. 26, 2021, at Milestone Senior Living in Stoughton. Born Feb. 9, 1933, to Hartman and Marjorie (Hecker) Olson, she grew up on the Olson family farm in McFarland (Town of Dunn).

Tura graduated from Madison East High School in 1951 and married Richard Hoel in 1952. They settled on a portion of her parents' land, where she was a homemaker as their family grew to five children. She also was a licensed foster parent to dozens of babies and toddlers, an avid knitter and scrapbooker, and earned her "pin money" by decorating wedding and specialty cakes for many years. She was a nurse at heart--from her childhood years tending farm animals, through the rest of her years rescuing orphaned wildlife and caring for her backyard-farm menagerie.

Fittingly, Tura returned to school in the early 1970s to earn her R.N. associate degree from Madison Area Technical College. She worked at Skaalen Nursing Home for several years. During that time, she married Everett "Andy" Anderson, especially enjoying their leisure time camping and road tripping.

Later, Tura provided respite care for infants and children with medical needs throughout the metro Madison and Dodgeville areas. She married Richard Graber in 1983 and lived in Mineral Point until a few years after his farming-accident death in 1985. Tura's personal struggles persisted throughout her life. We are grateful she is finally at peace.

Tura is survived by her five children, John Hoel, Jim (Kate) Hoel, Judy (Dale Gasser) Fossen, Jody (Nancy) Hoel, and Jay (Kay) Hoel; grandchildren, Brandon (Shaunna) Hoel, Jens (Jessica) Fossen, Sever (Leslie Rivers) Fossen, Bergen (Ryan Luchsinger) Fossen, Hartman (Alexandra Kuehlmann) Hoel, Victor Hoel, and Gus Hoel; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Charlene Fabian.

There will be no memorial service. To honor her love for animals, memorials may be made in Tura Hoel Graber's name to the Dane County Humane Society, 5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718, or at giveshelter.org. Please share your memories of Tura at www.InformedChoiceFunerals.com.