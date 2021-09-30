Evans, Tyler Scott

MADISON - Tyler Scott Evans, age 26, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at home. He was born on March 14, 1995, in Madison, the son of Scott and Tuesday (Harper) Evans.

Tyler graduated from La Follette High School in 2014. He loved being with his family, especially with his mom. Tyler always waited for his mom to get home from work. He was definitely a mommy's boy! When Tyler struggled with depression his mom and dad were his rock, always there for him and encouraging him as he went through those dark times.

Tyler, at age 26 years old, still kissed his mommy on the lips, cuddled with his mommy, and his eyes lit up with happiness when his mom was home. Tyler loved to talk and talked endlessly. He confided deepest conversations with his mom.

Tyler enjoyed playing video games and had many wild dreams. He was fascinated with stars and star gazing. Tyler loved animals and especially his late cat, Tiger, and his canine companions, Sol and Luna. Tyler loved to talk about his late friend, Dakota, and always reminded us how much he missed Grandpa Harper and Grandpa George.

Tyler is survived by his parents, Tuesday and Scott; grandmothers, Bonnie Harper and Kyah Evans; his brothers, Todd Scott Evans (Cassie Rose) of Madison and Tanner Scott Evans of Madison; his aunts and uncles on his mom's side, Tricia Eighmy (Jay) of Watertown, Theresa Harper (Greg) of Naples, Fla., and Charles Reed (Kevin) of Port Townsend, Wash.; his aunts and uncles on his dad's side, Brad Evans (Jeri) of Soldier's Grove and Laurie Evans of Sante Fe, N.M.; and nephew, David Scott Evans.

He was preceded in death by his grandpas, Clifford Harper and George Evans; aunt, Tina Kemmerling; cousin, MaKena Eighmy; and special friend, Dakota.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420