Ursula Rung
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
Rung, Ursula (Wanner)

MIDDLETON - Ursula (Wanner) Rung, age 78, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at UW Hospital. She was born on Aug. 27, 1942, in Stuttgart, Germany. She met Harland Rung while he was in the U.S. Army, stationed in Stuttgart. She came to the United States in 1964 and they were married on Feb. 27, 1965. She had two children, Brenda and Dirk; two granddaughters, Riley Rung and Cassidy (Cody) Wiederholt; and two great-grandchildren.

Ursula enjoyed bowling, watching Wisconsin sports both professional and collegiate, tending to her flowers, and taking trips to Las Vegas and local casinos. She loved her family and friends! She will be greatly missed by all.

There will be no services, per her wishes. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

We are deeply sorry to hear of your mom's passing. We worked together for many years and she was also a bridesmaid in our my wedding. Many fond memories....Peace to you and your families.
Deb and Pat Keyes
March 21, 2021
Dear Dirk and Brenda, so sorry to hear of your mom's passing. I remember fondly her quick wit, bright smile, and beautiful German accent. Your parents and mine would play cards until the wee hours of the morning with laughter filling the house. Maybe they're all playing cards together again. Peace to you and your family.
Ann (Kleinsmith) Pourchot
March 21, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss of your mom. She was a wonderful person. I remember her arriving in America the week of our wedding. We had some wonderful times. She is with Harland now and will have no more suffering and pain. Your in my thoughts and prayers Brenda and Dirk.
Arleen Fritz
March 17, 2021
