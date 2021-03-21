Rung, Ursula (Wanner)

MIDDLETON - Ursula (Wanner) Rung, age 78, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at UW Hospital. She was born on Aug. 27, 1942, in Stuttgart, Germany. She met Harland Rung while he was in the U.S. Army, stationed in Stuttgart. She came to the United States in 1964 and they were married on Feb. 27, 1965. She had two children, Brenda and Dirk; two granddaughters, Riley Rung and Cassidy (Cody) Wiederholt; and two great-grandchildren.

Ursula enjoyed bowling, watching Wisconsin sports both professional and collegiate, tending to her flowers, and taking trips to Las Vegas and local casinos. She loved her family and friends! She will be greatly missed by all.

There will be no services, per her wishes. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

