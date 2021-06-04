Beyer, V. Kathleen "Kathy"

JEFFERSON - V. Kathleen "Kathy" Beyer, of Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021. She was born on Jan. 12, 1932, in Dodgeville, Wis., to Leo and Marie (Lynch) Murphy. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a degree in education. Kathy taught elementary school in Watertown, Black Earth, and Jefferson. She met O.D. Beyer in Watertown, and married him on July 3, 1954, at St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Mazomanie. Kathy enjoyed hosting the family Christmas that included aunts and uncles and cousins. She enjoyed euchre card club with friends and trips around the U.S. with O.D., friends and family. She treasured going to Ireland with family the most.

Kathy will be missed by her son, Dean (Peg) Beyer; daughter, Teresa (Ken) Warner; grandchildren, Christopher Beyer, Michael Beyer, Alissa Riedl and Justin Riedl; great-grandchildren, Ava Beyer, Symon Beyer, Nolan Beyer, Caleb Schultz and Juliann Riedl; brother, Howard (Darlene) Murphy; and sisters-in-law, Carol Murphy and Bernice Murphy. She was preceded in death by her husband, O.D. Beyer; her daughter, Julie Riedl; brother, John Thomas "Jack" Murphy; and brother, Vincent Murphy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 7 at the ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH in Jefferson with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating; burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or Rainbow Hospice. The family would like to thank Reena Senior Living and Rainbow Hospice for their special care of our Mother. Please visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence and share a memory.