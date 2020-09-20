Feller, Valeria C. "Tootsie"

VERONA – Valeria C. "Tootsie" Feller, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at St. Mary's Care Center. Tootsie, the nickname given to her by her father, was born on Oct. 28, 1926, on a farm outside of Mount Vernon, Wis., to Albert B. Anderson and Alvina C. (Olday Anderson) Dobson. She attended Verona High School and later earned a GED from Madison Vocational School. She was married on April 8, 1944, in North Adams, Mass., to Donald Feller, who was serving in the U.S. Navy.

In 1945, Tootsie and Don settled on the Feller family farm in Verona where she was a proud farm wife and became the mom to five children. She spent many hours carrying milk, shucking corn, gardening, and freezing/canning for the family. Tootsie was one of the best cooks in the county and she so enjoyed having others savor her wide range of recipes – she could look at a recipe and know if the result would meet her high standards. She always said that just because you don't get paid, doesn't mean you're not working! She started paid work full time for the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation in the 1960s. Tootsie and Don retired from farming in 1976 but Tootsie continued to work for the State of Wisconsin until 1984, when she finally had time to care for her back-yard flower garden; it was then she learned how to quilt, which became a much-loved hobby. She made bed quilts and wall hangings for all her children, grandchildren, her siblings, and for donations. Tootsie and Don loved to browse cookbooks, travel and spent many weekends at polka festivals throughout the Midwest. She loved a good game of cards - many a holiday meal ended with euchre games on the dining-room table.

She is survived by five children, Dean of Verona, Kirk (Jan) of Verona, Scarlet of Verona, Gary of Monroe, and Conrad (Barbara) of Georgetown, Texas; her brother, Dean (Marlene) Anderson; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years (Donald Feller), her parents, two sisters and one brother, several nieces and nephews, and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law.

Due to COVID-19, private funeral services for family members were held at Ryan Funeral Home in Verona on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, with burial at the Verona cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to Quilts of Valor Foundation, Chapter 48708 (https://www.qovf.org/donate/ ) or to the American Legion Post 385, 207 Legion Street, Verona WI 53593. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

608-845-6625