Hawkins, Vanessa Marie (Muza Teskey)

OSHKOSH - It is with great sadness but staunch hope that we will see her again someday that the family of Vanessa Marie Hawkins (Muza Teskey) announces her passing, on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the age of 36. Gone far too soon, Vanessa will be forever remembered and cherished by her husband, Mike; her mom and step-dad, Barbara and Paul Reed; her dad and step-mom, Van and Sue Teskey; her sisters and brother, Amie, Katie, Maddy, Tatum, and Tucker; her grandmas, Dot and Eileen; her grandpa, Tom; and all of her aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, godchildren, in-laws, and friends. She truly loved and was loved by so many, it'd be impossible to list them all.

Born in Alexandria, Va., on Feb. 19, 1984, "Ness" moved to Oshkosh, Wis., shortly thereafter, where she grew up into a fun-loving, adventurous, athletic, competitive, and successful young woman. Graduating with honors from Oshkosh North High School in 2002, Vanessa attended the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. While there, she created a program for victims of sexual assault and harassment from the ground up. Cadet Muza Teskey graduated in 2006 with a commission as a 2nd Lt. in the Air Force and an assignment to Royal Air Force Lakenheath in the U.K. as a personnelist. Following her active duty career, she continued her government service as an Executive Assistant to the Commander of the 49th Fighter Training Squadron at Columbus AFB, Miss., in 2007. While working there she met Mike, and the two were married in 2008. Selflessly choosing to follow him and his Air Force career, "v girl" enjoyed volunteering at church, writing, doing product promotions, training and attending classes to become a Certified Nurse Assistant, hosting family and friends at various duty stations, and raising the couple's massive German Shepherd Dog, Zeke.

Vanessa was first and foremost a Christian who loved God and others above herself. She was one of the most selfless people you'd ever meet, and her smile and laugh were contagious. V never met a stranger and would literally give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. She will always be remembered as the beautiful, tender-hearted, caring, and strong woman, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, godmother, granddaughter, niece, and friend that she strived to be every day of her sweet life.

Loved ones who are welcoming her to Heaven are grandpas, John Muza, Ed Teskey, Bill Reed, and Carl Hawkins; grandmas, Garnett (Waters) Teskey, Florence Reed, Janet Flaherty, and Evie Hawkins; aunt, Jaye Teskey Malkie; and great-grandma, Nannie Waters,

A private celebration of Vanessa's life will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish in Oshkosh, with her cousin Father Daniel Schuster officiating. To view the livestreamed funeral Mass, please visit the link, https://youtu.be/ReZw-7PlLuQ, on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established.