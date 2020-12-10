Menu
Vanessa Hawkins
Oshkosh North High School

Hawkins, Vanessa Marie (Muza Teskey)

OSHKOSH - It is with great sadness but staunch hope that we will see her again someday that the family of Vanessa Marie Hawkins (Muza Teskey) announces her passing, on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the age of 36. Gone far too soon, Vanessa will be forever remembered and cherished by her husband, Mike; her mom and step-dad, Barbara and Paul Reed; her dad and step-mom, Van and Sue Teskey; her sisters and brother, Amie, Katie, Maddy, Tatum, and Tucker; her grandmas, Dot and Eileen; her grandpa, Tom; and all of her aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, godchildren, in-laws, and friends. She truly loved and was loved by so many, it'd be impossible to list them all.

Born in Alexandria, Va., on Feb. 19, 1984, "Ness" moved to Oshkosh, Wis., shortly thereafter, where she grew up into a fun-loving, adventurous, athletic, competitive, and successful young woman. Graduating with honors from Oshkosh North High School in 2002, Vanessa attended the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. While there, she created a program for victims of sexual assault and harassment from the ground up. Cadet Muza Teskey graduated in 2006 with a commission as a 2nd Lt. in the Air Force and an assignment to Royal Air Force Lakenheath in the U.K. as a personnelist. Following her active duty career, she continued her government service as an Executive Assistant to the Commander of the 49th Fighter Training Squadron at Columbus AFB, Miss., in 2007. While working there she met Mike, and the two were married in 2008. Selflessly choosing to follow him and his Air Force career, "v girl" enjoyed volunteering at church, writing, doing product promotions, training and attending classes to become a Certified Nurse Assistant, hosting family and friends at various duty stations, and raising the couple's massive German Shepherd Dog, Zeke.

Vanessa was first and foremost a Christian who loved God and others above herself. She was one of the most selfless people you'd ever meet, and her smile and laugh were contagious. V never met a stranger and would literally give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. She will always be remembered as the beautiful, tender-hearted, caring, and strong woman, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, godmother, granddaughter, niece, and friend that she strived to be every day of her sweet life.

Loved ones who are welcoming her to Heaven are grandpas, John Muza, Ed Teskey, Bill Reed, and Carl Hawkins; grandmas, Garnett (Waters) Teskey, Florence Reed, Janet Flaherty, and Evie Hawkins; aunt, Jaye Teskey Malkie; and great-grandma, Nannie Waters,

A private celebration of Vanessa's life will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish in Oshkosh, with her cousin Father Daniel Schuster officiating. To view the livestreamed funeral Mass, please visit the link, https://youtu.be/ReZw-7PlLuQ, on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established.



Published by Madison.com on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Celebration of Life
2:30p.m.
Most Blessed Sacrament Parish
live-streamed Mass https://youtu.be/ReZw-7PlLuQ , Oshkosh, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I can hardly believe a year has passed since you´ve left us for your next adventure. I miss you so much my heart aches as I wipe away the tears that fall; not so frequently anymore, but still they come unexpectedly when I remember fond moments or hear a song. I will love and remember your shining and strong, loving spirit forever. I know you are with you Aunt Jayne who loved you as much as me, and your loving pet Zeke. Wait for me my loving Niece, I´ll be along shortly.
Aunt Mary
Family
December 3, 2021
Although we, Apostle Sheraton and Minister Gail Walls, did not know Vanessa for a long time, we knew in our hearts she was a very special person. She shared her talent as a writer on our online Christian network. We grieve with a heavy but grateful heart that the Lord blessed us with the opportunity to know her for just a little while. We know that she is full of joy with her Father in Heaven. We will always remember her as a loving, giving, happy, and special person. We will miss her tremendously. Our sincere condolences go out to all her family and friends. May the Lord bless you with peace beyond all understanding.
Apostle Sheraton and Minister Gail Walls.
Gail Walls
Friend
December 16, 2020
I am one of Vanessa´s many neighbors who are grieving her death. She was always friendly and talked with us in passing. Because of covid we were unable to spend as much time getting to know her. We´re especially sorry we didn´t know her better after reading what an amazing life she led. We all send our sincere condolences to her family and friends.
Robin Douthitt
December 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person named Vanessa
Prayers,Hugs, Condolences to Barb,Paul and Family
Cindy L Stobbe
Friend
December 11, 2020
I remember Vanessa from highschool we played soccer together, she was friendly to everyone and always had positive things to say about everyone. She was always smiling! Earth lost a great one, but no doubt she is settling in up in heaven.
Sarah Arriaga
Friend
December 10, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. We are so sorry for your loss.

Jamie, Alice Roberts and family
December 10, 2020
Dear Dot and Barb;
Am truly heartbroken hearing of the news of Vanessa’s passing. I remember you both were so proud of her growing up and it was evident to me how loved she was by her family. She truly lived an amazing life. I pray the Holy Spirit, provides comfort to you. Lastly, I thank Vanessa for her military service to our Nation.

Mike Hert
Friend
December 10, 2020
Vanessa, I did not know you. I know your mom and how much she loved you. I see that you have been a servant of the Lord in all the days if your life.
Thank you for your dedication and service.
Michele
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results