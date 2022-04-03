Vera Entwistle

June 11, 1923 - March 28, 2022

MADISON - Vera Entwistle, age 98, a long-time resident of Madison, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, after an extended battle with chronic heart failure at Drumlin Reserve Memory Care, in Cottage Grove, Wis. She was born on June 11, 1923, to Louis and Grace Kirchhoff in Danville, Ill. Vera grew up in Sollitt, Ill., and graduated from Peotone High School, later attending Gallagher Business School in Kankakee, Ill.

Vera worked at Sears, first in Danville and later in Chicago. She met her future husband, Bill, at a USO dance while troops were training for World War II in Danville. Upon Bill's return from the service, they married in 1946. They had one son and were married 50 years until Bill passed in 1997. Vera was a wonderful homemaker and mom, and also lovingly cared for her two granddaughters. She was an excellent cook and was involved with many crafts. Vera was very good at sewing, needlepoint, latch hook and other decorative arts. As an avid bridge player, she played in many clubs over the years, sometimes complaining of the bridge skills of others while still enjoying good conversation and food.

Vera encountered and overcame many challenges in life. She grew up during the Depression and her dad died when she was only 7 years old. Vera assumed extra responsibilities, one of which was learning to drive at 14 while sitting on extra blankets to reach the wheel! She also had rheumatic fever as a teen that damaged her heart and kidneys, meaning most colleges would not admit her as she could not fulfill physical education requirements. But she overcame all, making a good life for herself and her family.

In the past year, Vera lived at Drumlin Reserve Memory Care community. Her family is appreciative of the care she received from the Drumlin staff and from Agrace HospiceCare.

Vera is survived by her son, Bob (Charlene) of Madison; granddaughters, Christine (Eric) Glover of Minneapolis and Heather (Cory Ring) Entwistle of Madison; great-grandchildren, Ella and Theo Glover; and niece, Barbara Dillow of Durango, Colo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; and sister, Ruth Dillow.

Services will be private at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420