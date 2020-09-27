Wilson, Vera Marie

MADISON - Vera Marie Wilson, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Attic Angels in Middleton. She was born on Oct. 5, 1928, in Always, Wis. She married Robert "Red" Wilson on Sept. 9, 1950. Vera and Red were married for 64 years.

Vera was kind and thoughtful to all. She adored all of her children and remembered everyone's birthday with a card every year. Vera was an avid reader and also loved to play tennis and golf. Her husband, Red, was the love of her life, and they enjoyed traveling together whenever they had the chance.

Vera was a great conversationalist and took an interest in all kinds of topics. She had a wonderful sense of humor. Vera was an incredible cook and made some of the best Christmas cookies on planet earth. Her cutout cookies are world renown (or at least should be).

She is survived by her children, Jim (Beth) Wilson and Jean (Michael) Englade; grandchildren, Bob, Billy, Abby, Rachel, Claire, Nick, Valerie, and Natalie; and great-grandsons, Daniel and Zeus.

Vera was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert "Red" Wilson; her son, Dan; and a sister, Mary Oberschmidt.

Vera's family would like to thank all the staff at Attic Angels for the wonderful care they provided for the last six years.

