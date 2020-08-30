Menu
Verl Miller

Miller, Verl I.

MADISON – Verl I. Miller, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at St. Mary's Care Center in Madison. She was born on March 23, 1925, the daughter of Oliver and Fay (Bonnell) Dailey. Verl is survived by her daughter, Linda Anderson; a brother, Lynn (Carol) Dailey; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; a son, Scott; and a daughter, Joy Ellen. The family's wish was for no services to be held.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Aug. 30, 2020.
