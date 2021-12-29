Smet, Verna C.

STOUGHTON - Verna C. Smet passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Stoughton Hospital. She was born in Racine, Wis., on April 3, 1930, the daughter of Henry and Marie Pfeiffer. Her parents were hard workers, something Verna was proud to instill in her family. Verna grew up in Racine, Wis., and graduated from St. Catherine's High School. An invitation to a school dance by her uncle, Father John Beemster, a priest at Central Catholic High School in Green Bay, led to a night of dancing and fun with Quinn Smet. They reconnected a few years later and were married on Oct. 2, 1954, with the services performed by her uncle at St. Mary's Church in Racine.

Verna graduated from Marquette University as a dental hygienist and worked for many years after her children were grown. She was known for her deep faith and extensive "prayer list" - all those who were on it can attest to its power! She was dedicated to serving others by volunteering at St. Ann Catholic Church, a food pantry in Madison and her beloved "St. Vinnie's." She could be counted on to remember every birthday, anniversary and holiday and delighted her grandchildren with cards, money and gifts to charity on every occasion. She wrote weekly letters to them in college with updates on Quinn's garden and apple orchard and included words of wisdom and encouragement. One of her greatest joys was being alongside Quinn for 67 years, seeing their family grow and enjoying time together.

Verna is survived by her husband of 67 years, Quinn; six children, Charles "Chuck" (Marcia), John (Cindy), Mary Jo (Greg), Peter (Teresa), Tom (Anne) and Patrick (Melisa); 18 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard and Glenn (Sue); sister, Joanne Pfeiffer; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant grandson, Frederick Smet; and brother, Marvin Pfeiffer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, at ST. ANN CATHOLIC CHURCH, with Father Randy Budnar and Monsignor Healy officiating. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at church. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed and can be accessed by googling 'saintann53589' and you will be linked to their Facebook page.

Memorials may be made to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul, P.O. Box 259686, Madison, WI 53725-9686. A special thank you to the staff of Stoughton Hospital, and to all healthcare workers during this continuing pandemic.

