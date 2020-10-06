Menu
Vernon Stando

Stando, Vernon E.

REEDSBURG - Vernon E. Stando, 78, of Reedsburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

Vernon was born Aug. 2, 1942, in Reedsburg, to the late Ervin Fredrick William and Erna Louise (Daugs) Stando. He was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard. On June 14, 1975, he married Shirley Mae Louise Peterson.

Vernon was a lifetime member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Reedsburg. He spent his 38-year career as owner of Berning Garage Inc. He enjoyed golfing, and was able to spend winters in Florida for the past fifteen years.

In addition to his wife, Shirley, survivors include his sister, Betty (Larry) Meyer of Reedsburg; step-son, Timothy (Loujean) Lindloff of Reedsburg; three step-grandsons, Nicholas (Angie) Lindloff, Jeremy (Patricia) Lindloff and Adam (Courtney) Lindloff; five great-grandchildren; a nephew, Jason Schrank; two grandnieces, Olivia Schrank and Taylor Hough; and a special friend, Bette Monskey.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Michael Pezall; and a special brother-in-law, Peter Strumberger.

Funeral Services for Vernon will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at 1 p.m., at ST. JOHN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Reedsburg. Pastor Paula Harris will officiate. Visitation will also be on Wednesday at the church, from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow services at St. Peter Cemetery in Reedsburg.

A memorial fund has been established in his name for St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published by Madison.com on Oct. 6, 2020.
