Mason, Vickie Lee

STOUGHTON – Vickie Lee Mason, age 69, passed away surrounded by loved ones in Stoughton, Wis., on Feb. 11, 2021.

Vickie was born on Sept. 10, 1951, to Joyce and Jim Denman in Tomahawk, Wis. Vickie worked tirelessly for 50 years in the healthcare field, and cared for every soul that she encountered with kindness and serenity. She was a brilliant, sweet, funny, thoughtful, care-giving person. She created a foster care home for many years that provided a safe and healthy place for children to realize their full potential. She nurtured many souls back to health, and the echo of her love will last forever.

She is survived by her three children, Jesse, Erin, and Gabe; and three grandchildren, Evan, Nolan, and Marley. If you would like to make a donation to honor Vickie's legacy of kindness, all revenue will be put towards her grandchildren's education and can be sent to Summit Credit Union: Vickie Mason Memorial Fund.

A Celebration of Life will occur in the fall of 2021 at a public park in Dane County, yet to be determined, in the hopes that loved ones are able to travel and visit in an open fashion. We (Jesse, Erin, or Gabe) will ensure all those interested will have ample time to prepare - and will keep you apprised as we make the specific date and time arrangements.