Vickie Mason
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021

Mason, Vickie Lee

STOUGHTON – Vickie Lee Mason, age 69, passed away surrounded by loved ones in Stoughton, Wis., on Feb. 11, 2021.

Vickie was born on Sept. 10, 1951, to Joyce and Jim Denman in Tomahawk, Wis. Vickie worked tirelessly for 50 years in the healthcare field, and cared for every soul that she encountered with kindness and serenity. She was a brilliant, sweet, funny, thoughtful, care-giving person. She created a foster care home for many years that provided a safe and healthy place for children to realize their full potential. She nurtured many souls back to health, and the echo of her love will last forever.

She is survived by her three children, Jesse, Erin, and Gabe; and three grandchildren, Evan, Nolan, and Marley. If you would like to make a donation to honor Vickie's legacy of kindness, all revenue will be put towards her grandchildren's education and can be sent to Summit Credit Union: Vickie Mason Memorial Fund.

A Celebration of Life will occur in the fall of 2021 at a public park in Dane County, yet to be determined, in the hopes that loved ones are able to travel and visit in an open fashion. We (Jesse, Erin, or Gabe) will ensure all those interested will have ample time to prepare - and will keep you apprised as we make the specific date and time arrangements.


Published by Madison.com on Feb. 28, 2021.
My heart is broken by this news. Vickie was the kindest, compassionate, and most understanding person I know.. Vickie was my counselor for many many years. She will greatly missed. Lesley Tomberlin
Lesley Tomberlin
Friend
July 13, 2021
Sorry to hear of Vickie's passing. She was a former High School classmate. Took her to prom one year. One of the sweetest girls I ever dated. Glad to hear she led a great life and was loved by all.
Jim Bishop
School
May 22, 2021
After calling Vickie's phone for weeks and it being off I finally called Prarie Counseling this morning. I instantly started crying when I heard the news. Vickie helped me through some of my toughest times. She will always have a special place in my heart.
Brittany Renz
April 26, 2021
I just learned of Vickie´s passing. I am so sad. She was a wonderful colleague, mentor and friend who was respected and loved by all who came in contact with her. She had a great sense of humor and had a way of using to let others know that she understood and accepted them. Vickie was a sensitive soul who had a great deal of empathy for others and was always willing to listen and offer support. Vickie will be greatly missed. Thank you for sharing your life with us. Rest now my friend.
Jean Daute
April 5, 2021
So sorry, I just read this. I'm so grateful to have such a wonderful friend in Vicki & many memories of our chats.
Connie Malone
Friend
March 29, 2021
I wish I had known sooner. I supervised Vickie in her professional work for many years- and learned much from her. She became a valued friend. One day, she unexpectedly brought me a book, 'Sacred Fire,' that sits on my office bookshelf for all to see. I have been thinking of her and feeling her energy of late. Had hoped that meant she had beaten her condition again and would be returning soon. I am so sorry to hear of her passing. Sending my deep sympathy to her family-she did talk about you often, especially her grandkids. Vickie was a force, full of love, a powerful healer and is very missed.
Matthew Felgus
March 18, 2021
Just found out about Vickie's passing. I want to say that the obituary said it all. She was truly a caring person and you could feel it when ever she was around. It was an honor to work with her at FHC and I will never forget her for the love and compassion she put into her work. I even have the bracelet that she gave me when she left FHC. I will treasure it forever. Thoughts and prayers to all of her family. May her spirit fly high!
Kim Edwardson
March 8, 2021
I knew Vickie way back in 65-67, and she was my first love. She has been on my mind for some time now, and now I know why - Hod was talking to me about her. I remember her being active in school, especially the marching band. She had an infectious smile, a kind and loving nature, and a willingness to help her fellow man. I look forward to seeing her again in Heaven, for I know she is resting in the loving arms of Jesus.
Don Mueller
March 6, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Vickies passing. So was a very caring person to so many people. Will be greatly missed. Our deepest sympathy.
Warren and Diane Dettman
March 5, 2021
I am one of the book guys at St.Vinceint de Paul in Stoughton. I so loved your Mom and have missed her thru covid. She was kind and caring and always compassionate. May she rest peacefully she deserves it.
Greg jacobs
March 1, 2021
Great obituary kids. You captured your mother perfectly. Sincere sympathies. We will miss her too
Ed and Karen Ott
February 28, 2021
