Brunker, Vincent E.

STOUGHTON - Vincent Edward Brunker, age 91, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Kettle Park Senior Living. He was born on Oct. 27, 1930, in Madison, the son of Edward and Gertrude (Convey) Brunker.

Vincent graduated from Central High School in 1948 and served in the U.S. National Guard for four years. He married Elizabeth "Beth" Meili in 1952, and together they raised four daughters.

Vincent worked in printing for Madison Newspapers Inc., until retiring and later went on to do courier work for Lawyers Title. Vincent loved to fish and spend time with family and friends.

Vincent is survived by his wife of 69 years, Beth; three daughters, Rebecca (Brent) Miller, Dianne (Bill) Philippe and Patricia (Garry) Stiegman; three grandchildren, Troy (Cami) Fawcett, Chelsea (Ryan) Ihnacik and Nick (Molly) Stiegman; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Mary Kay Brunker; son-in-law, Brent Miller; great-granddaughter, Lily Fawcett; sister, Mary Louise (Bob) Speth; niece, Lori Arnold; and two great-nephews, Jared and Patrick.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. A graveside service will be held at HIGHLAND MEMORY GARDENS, 3054 County Highway BB, Cottage Grove, at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420