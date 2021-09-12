Calabrese, Vincent

SAINT PAUL/MADISON - Vincent "Vito" Calabrese, age 43, of Saint Paul, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at 1 a.m.

He was born on Aug. 21, 1978, in Madison, Wis., the son of John Calabrese and Theresa "Terry" Carney. Vincent graduated from La Follette High School in 1996 and went on to establish his own tile company, Diamond Blade Tile.

Vince spent the last few years of his life living in Minnesota with his girlfriend, Renee Meiller, her two sons, Noah and Isiah, and their dog babies. He had a beautiful soul and was loved by everyone. He will be greatly missed.

Vincent is survived by three daughters, Chalice Calabrese, Brooklyn Griswold, and Lilian Legler; one son, Zahay Calabrese; girlfriend, Renee Meiller; brother, Joseph (Heather Carmona) Calabrese; niece, Samantha Mielke; sister, Andrea Calabrese; mother, Theresa Carney; father, John (Maureen) Calabrese; and grandmother, Phyllis (Bernard Reilly) Carney. Vincent is further survived by many aunts, uncles, friends and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by grandfather, John Calabrese; grandmother, Shirley Calabrese; grandfather, Richard Carney; aunt, Elaine Kimport; and cousin, Wesley Lord.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Memorials may be made to:

The Vincent Calabrese Memorial Fund

Summit Credit Union

Any Wisconsin location

-OR-

https://www.gofundme.com/f/vincent-calabrese-memorial-fund?qid=842cf81880e8449a5215111b21303cf5

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420