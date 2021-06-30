Blum, Viola P.

STOUGHTON - Viola P. Blum, age 96, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 27, 2021. She was born in Ashton on March 7, 1925, the daughter of Joseph and Catherine Adler. Viola graduated as valedictorian from St. Peter Catholic School in Ashton. At age 18, she went to Milwaukee and became a welder to help with the war effort. Viola raised a large family and eventually became a custodian for the DeForest Area School District. She retired in 1990. After moving to Stoughton, Viola started her own cleaning business for local residents. She enjoyed many hours of gardening, baking, and walking. She was well known for her lemon pie and her strong work ethic. Viola was an active member of St. Ann Catholic Church.

She is survived by eight children, Robert (Karen), Kathleen (Norm) Hermanson, Suezanne (Michael) Sommers, Sharon (Joseph) Saccaro, Richard, Christine (Gary) Manton, Rueben (Lesley), and Valerie (John) White; daughter-in-law, Nancy Blum; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, John P. Holtz; and many nieces and nephews. Viola was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Randy and Ron; grandson, Joseph Blum; five brothers; and three sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, at ST. ANN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 323 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, with Father Randy Budnar officiating. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, immediately following, in the church fellowship hall. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, July 5, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME in Stoughton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Tuesday at church. Private burial will be held in St. Ann Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare Inc. or to the Alzheimer's Association.

Please share your memories of Viola by posting on her Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

206 W. Prospect Street, PO Box 231, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244