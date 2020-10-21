Gruber, Viola

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Viola Gruber passed away on Oct. 17, 2020, at her home, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on the home farm in Roxbury on Sept. 1, 1925, a daughter of the late Andrew and Claudia Schwartz. She married Harold Gruber on Nov. 4, 1943. Harold preceded her in death on Feb. 28, 1989. For many years they farmed in the Township of Prairie du Sac. They were known for having a pumpkin patch and Viola was locally nicknamed the 'pumpkin lady.' Recently Viola was vacationing in Fort Myers, Fla., and an individual recognized her and had fond memories of visiting her farm to get pumpkins. She greeted people with a smile and was loyal to her friends and family. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and was an active church member.

She is survived by her daughter, Betty Gruber (Mike Noskowiak); four grandchildren, Kimberly Fehrman, Chris "Tiger" Fehrman (Amy Yanke), Melissa (Mike) Selby of Decatur, Ga., and Nicholle Fehrman (Craig Hulburt) of Milwaukee. She is further survived by four sisters, Arlene Williams, Caroline (Bud) Ederer, Ella Akins, and Dorothy (Clarence) Mougin; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Schwartz and MaryAnn Schwartz; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Lawrence and Harold Schwartz; sisters, Armella Meffert and Laura Endres; and infant sister, Loraine.

A visitation will be held from 9:30-10:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME with the funeral Mass taking place at 11 a.m. at ST. NORBERT'S PARISH in Roxbury, with Father Jerry Zhanay officiating. Interment will follow the service at St. Norbert's Cemetery.

Loving and merciful God, we entrust our sister to your mercy.

You loved her greatly in this life; now that she is freed from all its cares, give her happiness and peace forever.

The old order has passed away; welcome her now into paradise where there will be no more sorrow, No more weeping or pain, but only peace and joy with Jesus, your Son, and the Holy Spirit for ever and ever.

Amen.

