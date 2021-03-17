Bethke, Virginia Ann (Studnicka)

SPRING GREEN - Virginia Ann (Studnicka) Bethke, 89, of Spring Green, Wis., died at home surrounded by her family on March 12, 2021, after a brief illness from cancer.

Virginia attended UW-Platteville and Eastern Michigan University, achieving a Bachelor of Arts in education. She taught elementary school for years, in which she was able to spotlight her creative, loving personality. Virginia knew the Lord as her personal Savior and touched many lives for His glory. She loved music and playing the piano, gardening, embroidery and working puzzles. Virginia was married to Buddy Bethke, who was the love of her life, for over 67 years.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Buddy Bethke of Spring Green, Wis.; five children, Susanna (Dick) Winter of Spring Green, Wis., Timothy Bethke of Livonia, Mich., Jonathan (Glenn Grace) Bethke of Lewis Center, Ohio, Sarah (Mark) Lavery of Farmington Hills, Mich., and Sallie (Don) VanWoert of Spring Green, Wis.; brother, Paul (Rose) Studnicka of Mount Horeb, Wis.; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and other relatives.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, William and Sophia Studnicka; and brothers, Laverne and Dick Studnicka.

Due to COVID-19, funeral services are by invitation ONLY. A private family service will be held at Pratt Memorial Chapel in Richland Center on March 18 at 11 a.m. A livestream link is available to view the service on Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service website – prattfuneralservice.com. A recorded link of service will be available on March 19 via the same website. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Flowers and memorials may be sent to Pratt Funeral Home. For decades Virginia sponsored children in need. She would appreciate and welcome any contributions to Children International, P.O. Box 219357, Kansas City, MO 64121-9357.