Virginia Dodson
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - McFarland
5801 Hwy 51
Mc Farland, WI

Dodson, Virginia (Joseph)

MCFARLAND - Virginia (Joseph) Dodson passed away on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at the age of 77. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, at MCFARLAND LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5529 Marsh Road, with the Rev. Tim Dean officiating. Livestreaming of the service will take place on the McFarland Lutheran Church Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/McFarlandLutheranChurch. Burial will follow in Lower McFarland Cemetery. Friends may greet the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at church.

Please share your memories of Ginny by posting on her Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

5801 Highway 51, P.O. Box 105, McFarland

(608) 838-0655


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 3, 2021.
