Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Virginia Galloway
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020

Galloway, Virginia A.

MADISON - Virginia A. Galloway, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. She was born on Dec. 16, 1949, in Madison, to Thomas and Virginia M. (Latham) Galloway.

Virginia is survived by her children, Terri Galloway, Jayson Blaney, and Jamie (Roger) Petkovsek. She is further survived by her siblings, Joseph (Sue) Galloway, Kathleen Blaney, and Elizabeth (Gary) Blankenheim. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Gary H. Blaney.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Please share your memories at www.informedchoicefunerals.com.

Informed Choice Funeral

& Cremation Alternatives

3325 E. Washington Ave.

Madison (608) 249-6758


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.