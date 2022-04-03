Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia Marie "Ginny" Herale

Virginia Marie "Ginny" Herale

June 30, 1949-March 31, 2022

VERONA - Virginia Marie "Ginny" Herale, age 72, of Verona, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in the comfort of her daughter's home surrounded by the family she loved. She was born on June 30, 1949, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Joseph and Ada (Coghlan) Doucette.

Ginny graduated from Central High School and UW-Whitewater. She was united in marriage to the love of her life Michael J. Herale on June 12, 1971, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Madison.

Ginny loved traveling with family especially her grandson, Carlos.

Ginny is survived by her two daughters, Michele Clifford and Jaime Perez; grandchildren, Carlos Perez, Ava and Tucker "Winifred" Clifford and Freya Herale; siblings, Clifford (Pam Redding) Doucette, Steven (Linda) Doucette, Raymond (Peggy) Doucette, Edward (Julie) Doucette, Jill Doucette, Paul (Diana) Doucette, Rose (Mike Rowland) Doucette, Elizabeth (James) Moore, Adajo Doucette and Bill (Tammy) Doucette; sister-in-law, Tami (Denny) Obrecht; brother-in-law, Stephen (Terra) Herale; and all her much loved godchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael J.; parents; sisters, Cecelia Jahn and infant sister, Margaret Mary; and brothers, Joey and George Doucette.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, with Father Scott Emerson presiding. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.

Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.