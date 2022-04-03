Virginia Marie "Ginny" Herale

June 30, 1949-March 31, 2022

VERONA - Virginia Marie "Ginny" Herale, age 72, of Verona, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in the comfort of her daughter's home surrounded by the family she loved. She was born on June 30, 1949, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Joseph and Ada (Coghlan) Doucette.

Ginny graduated from Central High School and UW-Whitewater. She was united in marriage to the love of her life Michael J. Herale on June 12, 1971, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Madison.

Ginny loved traveling with family especially her grandson, Carlos.

Ginny is survived by her two daughters, Michele Clifford and Jaime Perez; grandchildren, Carlos Perez, Ava and Tucker "Winifred" Clifford and Freya Herale; siblings, Clifford (Pam Redding) Doucette, Steven (Linda) Doucette, Raymond (Peggy) Doucette, Edward (Julie) Doucette, Jill Doucette, Paul (Diana) Doucette, Rose (Mike Rowland) Doucette, Elizabeth (James) Moore, Adajo Doucette and Bill (Tammy) Doucette; sister-in-law, Tami (Denny) Obrecht; brother-in-law, Stephen (Terra) Herale; and all her much loved godchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael J.; parents; sisters, Cecelia Jahn and infant sister, Margaret Mary; and brothers, Joey and George Doucette.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, with Father Scott Emerson presiding. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.

Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002