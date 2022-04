Herritz, Virginia J.

MADISON - Virginia J. Herritz, age 91, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at her daughter's home. She leaves behind her loving family. Private services will be held.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison

(608) 249-6666