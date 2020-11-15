Spaith, Virginia L.

MADISON - Virginia L. "Ginni" Spaith was born on July 22, 1928, in Madison, Wis. She was the daughter of Emil and Alice Reinholtz.

Virginia passed away peacefully at Oak Park Place Nakoma on Nov. 5, 2020, at the age of 92.

Virginia was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sibling, a devout Christian and a friend to many. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald "Huey" Spaith, on May 22, 1948, and they were blessed with two sons and one daughter: Donald Gary (Deb) Spaith, Kevin Scott (Linda) Spaith, and Gail Linda Healy.

Virginia was a 1946 graduate of Madison East High School and worked as a Secretary for the Madison School District for 30 years retiring in 1993.

Virginia and Don loved to dance, sing and celebrate. They were members of the Madison Elks Lodge and spent many Friday nights there dancing, singing and celebrating with friends and family. Virginia was very close to her siblings, enjoying monthly "Relative Lunches" and the many vacations she and Don took with family. Virginia and Don enjoyed relaxing and boating at their cottage on the Mississippi River until Don passed on May 26, 1996.

Virginia loved Sunday dinners with family, celebrations and family gatherings, watching the Packers and Badgers play, and car rides with stops at Culvers for ice cream.

Virginia lived a full life, filled with good health, many laughs and great love. She will be greatly missed by family, friends and all who knew her.

She is survived by two brothers, Roland (Lois) Reinholtz) and Gary (Brenda) Reinholtz; her sister, Ann (Regis) Miller; sister-in-law, Joan Reinholtz; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Virginia was preceded in death by her siblings, Berdine Hill and Stan Reinholtz; and her parents.

A special thank you to the staff at Oak Park East who cared for her for the last four years.

"You are my Sunshine."

A private service will be held. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park.

