Triggs, Virginia "Jane" (Fillhouer)

COTTAGE GROVE - Virginia "Jane" (Fillhouer) Triggs, age 76, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, after a brief illness.

Jane (Fillhouer) Triggs was born on July 15, 1945, in Madison, Wis., to the late Victoria (Peck) Fillhouer. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1963. Jane's sweet and generous nature was a gift to all who knew her. She freely gave her heart, trust, money, and time to the causes she loved and persons in need. Jane was famously stubborn but was always nice, even when standing her ground or disagreeing! Jane's career had two chapters: first as a homemaker, raising her three beloved "girls," and second in the banking industry. Jane retired from Monona Bank, and banking, in 2012, having worked her way up from the teller position at Valley Bank, to supervisor, and then as a regional instructor with Bank One. Jane loved her outside-the-home career and enjoyed her regional travel around the Midwest as a teller instructor.

When not working, Jane was always willing to volunteer or give a helping hand. She was a national judge for gymnastics and drove as a volunteer for Deer-Grove EMS. She loved playing horseshoes, playing the slot machines at Ho-Chunk, and going out to lunch so she could order French fries and drink Pepsi while "gabbing." Jane was an avid shopper and some of her favorite trips included those she took to Florida with her sister, Sally. Jane took a four-week "trip of a lifetime" with her dearest friend, Kathy (Puccio Peterson), in 2019, visiting Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji. Jane will be remembered for her big heart, love of '50s and '60s music, dancing the Jitterbug, solving a good mystery while watching crime movies on A & E, and as a loyal and giving friend.

Survivors include her three beloved daughters, Kelly (Kevin) Russell, Janelle (Jon) Martinson, and Vikki Triggs; her six grandchildren, Nick, Kyle (Lyndsie) Russell, Brooke (Tim) Vial, Erika Martinson, Cale, and Sydney Rogers; and her six great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Selena, Jace, Maddox, Wren, and Kelton, who were so very precious to her. She is also survived by her sister, Sally Swanke; and her treasured dogs, Bandit and Harley. Jane was preceded in death by the love of her life, Ron Triggs; her brother, John Fillhouer; and her mother, Victoria (Peck) Fillhouer.

The lives of Jane's family, friends and acquaintances have been enriched immeasurably by her love, generosity, and kindness. She will be missed!

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 434 N. Main St., Cottage Grove, on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m., with Father Brian Dulli presiding. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

