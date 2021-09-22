White, Virginia Lou

MONONA - Virginia Lou (Fernette) White, "Ginny Lou," age 92, of Monona, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Heritage Senior Living, Monona. She was born on Nov. 26, 1928, in Prairie du Chien, Wis., the daughter of Louis and Mary Virginia (Ryan) Fernette. She was raised in the Fourth Ward of Prairie du Chien.

Virginia graduated from Prairie du Chien High School in 1946. She was united in marriage to Bernard "Bun" White on July 30, 1949, in Prairie du Chien, Wis.

Virginia was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary and was known for being one of the first to arrive for Sunday Mass. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing cribbage and euchre. Virginia loved watching Michael Jordan play basketball. She was practical and had a wonderful sense of humor - gifting her children and grandchildren toilet paper for Christmas every year. Virginia was a kind and giving woman. She loved playing the piano, enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley music, and was famous for making her frosted banana bars. Virginia worked at Kohl's Department Store in Monona, retiring in 2007.

Virginia is survived by daughters, Wendy Moran and Mary (Jeffrey) Petersen; grandchildren, Jason (Marcia) Tennyson, Dan Tennyson, Linsey (Chrisshon Smith) Tennyson, Steve Petersen and Kyle Petersen; seven great-grandchildren, Ariana Smith, Aubrey Smith, Quentin Smith, Gabe Tennyson, Oliver Tennyson, Ivy Tennyson Jasper and Mckenzy Tennyson; and sisters-in-law, Sally White, Mary White and Virginia Lochner. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard; sister, Mary Dolores (Raymond) Benish; brothers, Patrick (Shirley) Fernette, Michael Fernette and Gerald Fernette; son-in-law, Duane Moran; and grandson, Joe Tennyson. Virginia was also preceded in death by many other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Prairie du Chien, Wis., at a later date. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday.

The family would like to thank Brighton Hospice and Heritage Senior Living Monona for their care and compassion for Virginia over the last few years.

Memorials may be gifted in Virginia's name to IHM Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

