Killerlain, Vivian G. (Nonn)

VERONA - Vivian G. (Nonn) Killerlain, born Feb. 24, 1927, passed peacefully on June 11, 2021, with family by her side. She was united in marriage to Benard Killerlain on Aug. 23, 1952. He preceded her in death in 2012.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at ST. ANDREW'S CHURCH, 301 S. Main, Verona, with Father Rob Butz presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to Agrace HospiceCare or the charity of your choice.