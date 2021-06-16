Menu
Vivian Killerlain
Killerlain, Vivian G. (Nonn)

VERONA - Vivian G. (Nonn) Killerlain, born Feb. 24, 1927, passed peacefully on June 11, 2021, with family by her side. She was united in marriage to Benard Killerlain on Aug. 23, 1952. He preceded her in death in 2012.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at ST. ANDREW'S CHURCH, 301 S. Main, Verona, with Father Rob Butz presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to Agrace HospiceCare or the charity of your choice.


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Andrew Catholic Church
301 N. Main St., Verona, WI
Jun
19
Service
12:15p.m.
St. Andrew Catholic Church
301 N. Main St., Verona, WI
Jun
19
Interment
12:00p.m.
St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery
N. Main St., Verona, WI
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.