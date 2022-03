Ziesch, Wally

Sun Prairie - Wally Ziesch, age 89, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Funeral services are planned for next week. A full obituary will appear on Sunday. Please share your memories of Wally by posting on his Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054