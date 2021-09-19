Ziesch, Wally

SUN PRAIRIE - Wally Ziesch, age 89, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. He was born in Madison on Feb. 14, 1932, the son of Henry and Lillian (Anderson) Ziesch. Wally grew up in Madison before moving to the family farm. In 1951 he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served overseas in the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1953. On July 3, 1959, he tied the knot with his greatest supporter and first true love of his life by marrying Ede Degner at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. The two of them lived their life together in Sun Prairie and embarked on regular journeys in their 62 years of marriage together, traveling for vacation and bowling. None of those trips were more special than the annual visits to the sand and sunshine of Venice Beach, Fla. Wally cherished those trips and adventures with Ede and family. He worked for Madison Sand and Gravel for 42 years until his retirement in 1995.

Wally's other passions included sports and the outdoors. He enjoyed home talent baseball, fast-pitch softball, golfing, bowling, hunting, and snowmobiling with friends and family. His proudest accomplishments, besides his family, were a hole-in-one at Sun Prairie Country Club with the Hummers and a 300 game at Arcadia Lanes in Traveling league. Wally was inducted into the Madison Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 1998. In 2010, he participated and received an award for his 50th USBC National Tournament, with his family bowling alongside. He took joy in following Wisconsin sports, especially UW women's volleyball, Brewers, and Packers, along with midget and sprint car racing.

Wally, with Ede by his side, enjoyed watching his "pride and joy," their family, grow. He especially cherished spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, rarely missing an event they were participating in. Wally is survived by two children, Cher (John) Breunig and Doug Ziesch; two grandchildren, Beau (Shannon) Breunig and Bobbi (Chris) Getter; five great-grandchildren, Bryce and Shea Breunig, Elin, Dylan and Carlin Getter; two brothers, Bob and John (Barb) Ziesch; sister, Joyce McElmurry; brother-in-law, Bud Degner; and nine nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Ede; sisters-in-law, Sybil Ziesch and Thelma Degner; brother-in-law, Gary McElmurry; and two nieces, Diane Laes and Dianne Hatzung.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie. Burial will follow, with full military honors, at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, following the burial, at Prairie Lanes in Sun Prairie. Friends may greet the family from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home on Wednesday. Please share your memories of Wally by posting on his Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

