Walter A. Kirch Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Hooverson Funeral Home - Mazomanie
702 Emily Rd
Mazomanie, WI

Walter A. Kirch Jr.

SAUK PRAIRIE/MAZOMANIE - Walter A. Kirch Jr., age 84, passed away in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Walter worked as a carpenter most of his life, alongside of farming the family farm and later operating the Cedar Hills Stable, boarding horses for friends and family.

Walter is survived by the love of his life, Trudy; children: Walter "Buddy" (Dawn) Kirch, Robin (Bob Schlittler) Kirch, William "Bill" (Emily) Kirch, Sara (Nic) Henn, and Lindsy (Randy) Schmidt; grandchildren: Josh (LeeAnne) Kirch, Jeremy (Angie) Kirch, Dana (Juan) Cervantes, Tabitha Hertzel-Willey, Julian Ruyle, Willow Kirch, Mason and Eleanor Henn and Grace and Grant Schmidt; eight great-grandchildren; siblings: Frederick, Joe, Randy, Linda, Dale, Terry, Dennis, Donna, Rick and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary; and granddaughter, Megan.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, Hwy 14 West, Mazomanie. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with interment following in the Mazomanie Cemetery. Following the committal at the cemetery, Walter's favorite, Apple Pie and Ice Cream will be served at Grandma Mary's, Hwy 14, Arena.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 20, 2022.
Hooverson Funeral Home - Mazomanie
Sponsored by Hooverson Funeral Home - Mazomanie.
